Congress felicitates freedom fighters at Vyarth Na Ho Balidan programme

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole said, " Presently, the efforts are being taken to finish India's Democracy, Integrity and the Constitution. An attempt to erase history was attempted, therefore, the real things should come before the new generation. The efforts are also killing the thoughts of Congress. Adding to the woes, an appeal is being made to celebrate Partition Day and an attempt is also made to divide the country in the name of religion. Nana Patole does not fear anybody. Time has come to join hands and reinstate Congress into power -

Phirse Congress."

Patole was speaking at a function organised to felicitate freedom fighters under the programme titled as 'Vyarth Na Ho Balidan" at Tapadiya Natyamandir. Today's was the ninth function in the series. It was scheduled to be held at 10.30 am, but Patole arrived at 12.39 pm.

The statement drew a round of applause from the audience when he said, " Who are you to give rights to OBC. It is given by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. I stayed with them (BJP) for few days. This government is not ready to sit across the table with the farmers."

Earlier, he paid tributes to the city's great personalities through a motorcycle rally. A film on India's freedom struggle was also shown on the occasion. The audience present on the occasion were heard murmuring why not a single minister was present at the function.

There was a huge rush on the dais and it was not being reduced despite making frequent appeals. The City Congress president Hisham Osmani made an introductory speech, Samadhan Ingle conducted the proceedings and the District Congress chief Kalyan Kale welcomed the guests and proposed a vote of thanks.

The dignitaries like Shivajirao Moghe, Secretary AICC (incharge Maharashtra) Sampath Kumar, Chandrakant Handore, Atul Londhe, M M Shaikh, legislatures Kailas Gorantyal and Rajesh Rathod, Sanjay Rathod, Meena Shelke, Uttamsingh Pawar, Subhash Zambad, Anil Patel, Saroj Maslage, Vilas Autade, Jitendra Dehade. Namdeo Pawar, Muzaffar Khan Pathan, Mahendra Ramandwal, Shaikh Moin, Nimesh Patel, Nandkishore Wazan, Syed Akram, Arun Shirsaat, Abhay Chajed, Papa Modi, Seema Thorat, Surekha Pankade and many others were present on the dais.

The freedom fighters were sitting in the first two rows of the hall. Nana Patole then descended from the stage and reached near them to felicitate them. They were presented with a shawl, coconut and memento. The present union Government has tried to present a fake history before the people. Hence the programme is conducted to apprise the people about the real history and sacrifices, it is learnt.

One freedom fighter Sandu Patil Karale while expressing his views appealed to the audience to come under the flag of Congress so that the country march towards progress. On behalf of the freedom fighters, former minister of state Anil Patel submitted a memorandum of various demands on the occasion.