Congress PS member rebels in dy chairman election faces wrath

Aurangabad, August 2:

Arjun Shelke, who rebelled against Congress Party and got elected as deputy chairman in Aurangabad Panchayat Samiti (PS) election with the support of BJP, was manhandled on Monday.

According to details, BJP made Congress PS member Arjun Shelke rebel against the party and contested the election of deputy chairman of Aurangabad PS.

Congress candidate and State unit secretary of Congress Youth Wing Anurag Shinde lost the election by one vote.

Arjun Shelke won the election. Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate had to face defeat though it had a majority.

There was a restless in Congress group after the election.

Anurag Shinde, another PS member Vijay Jadhav along with eight to ten persons, entered the chamber of Arjun Shelke and beat him up.

Shelke said that he was beaten up with a chair on his head and his clothes were torn.

This created a sensation in PS. On learning information, the police inspector of City Chowk Police Station Sambhaji Pawar and other officers reached the spot.

Former State Assembly speaker MLA Haribhau Bagade entered the PS premises.

Newly elected deputy chairman Shelke and his supporter Pavan Bahure were admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The incident was noted at GMCH Police Chowky.

PI Sambhaji Pawar said that a case would be registered after recording the statement of Shelke.

Commenting on this, Haribhau Bagade said that Congress was facing defeat because of such a type of attitude.

“The elected candidate gave chairs for sitting to the defeated candidate.

However, the candidate who lost the election attacked the winner. Let our deputy chairman get treatment in hospital and then, we will deal with those who attacked him,” he added.

Anurag Shinde said that Arjun Shelke, who was elected as PS member on Congress ticket and voted for BJP in the election of deputy chairman, was beaten up by angry activists.

“Henceforth, those who will rebel against the party will not be spared,” he added.