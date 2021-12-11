Conman duping man of Rs 10L remanded in PC

Aurangabad, Dec 11:

A conman Asif Abdul Jabbar Qureshi (Sitaram Maharaj) (32, Mirgan Gulli, Manwat, Parbhani) duping a man of Rs 9,95,200 on the lure of unearthing hidden 96 kgs gold from his house, has been remanded in the police custody by judicial magistrate (first class) S U Nyaharkar on Saturday till December 13.

The complainant Shaikh Rafat Shaikh Kareem (34, Gawalipura, Cantonment) is a cloth trader and had dispute with his wife. His friends advised him to meet one Saylu Baba at Manwat to resolve his miseries. In June, 2021, he with his wife and a friend went to Manwat, but instead of Sayalu Maharaj, he meet Sitaram Maharaj there. The latter told him that some has spelled a magic on him and also told that there is 96 kgs gold hidden in his house. He will have to conduct a puja at his home to unearth the gold. Later, he duped Rafat of cash and jewellery, all amounting to Rs 9,95,200. However, Rafat did not get any gold from his house even after conducting the puja.

When realized that he has been taken for a ride, Rafat asked Sitaram Maharaj to pay his money back, but the Maharaj threatened him. A case was registered against the conman Sitaram at Cantonment police station.

The accused was arrested and presented before the court on Saturday and has been remanded in the police custody till December 13.