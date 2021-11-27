Conmen dupe trader of Rs 10L on lure of 90 kgs gold

Aurangabad, Nov 27:

Two conmen duped a trader from Gavalipura of Rs 9,95,200 on the lure of getting 90 gold hidden in his house. A case has been registered against the conmen under the Superstition Act on Saturday at Cantonment police station, informed PI Sharad Ingle.

According to the complaint, Shaikh Rafat Shaikh Kareem (Gawalipura, Cantonment) runs a cloth shop at City Chowk area. His mother and wife used to quarrel frequently and he was fed up of it. Some acquaints told him to meet Sayalu Maharaj and Sitaram Maharaj at Manvat and they will discard his miseries.

Rafat met the conmen at Manvat and they told him that someone had spell magic on his house. He will have to do some ritual at his house for which Rs 96,000 will be needed. He then sent money on the account of one Asif Qureshi through phone as told by the conmen.

The conmen then came to his house and performed some rituals for which they demanded 32 grams gold. They old the trader that there is 90 kgs gold hidden in his house and to gain his confidence bluffed him by taking out a gold idol from a hole. They told him that to take out the gold he will have to give Rs 1.48 lakh to perform the rituals.

On August 7, they performed a puja for which they took 17 grams gold and other valuables from Rafat. They took some coins from the hole again. When Rafat was completely convinced with the conmen they told him that they will perform the final ritual on August 27 and he will get the 90 kgs gold. They took a Rs 7,02 lakh cash and 5 tolas 9 grams gold from Rafat, all amounting Rs 9,95,200, but he did not get the gold.

When realized that he has been taken for a ride, Rafat lodged a complaint at Cantonment police station against the conmen. PSI Pandurang Dake is further investigating the case.