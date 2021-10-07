Constant flooding in industrial areas leaves industrialists worried

Rainwater enters 25 companies in Waluj on Wednesday

Aurangabad, Oct 7:

The district received heavy rains in September and October with three to four torrential downpours. The continuous downpours have hit the companies in Waluj MIDC. More than 25 companies were affected in the rains on Wednesday afternoon.

The entrepreneurs said that there is no facility to carry water out of the industrial area. Hence water enters companies and affects the machinery and halts products. This causes loss of lakhs of rupees to the industrialists. The problem is prevalent mainly in the C, V and W sectors of Waluj MIDC. The entrepreneurs said that such incidents have happened twice in this month. It took some entrepreneurs a full day to remove the stagnant water on Wednesday. There is still water in some companies.

President of the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture Narayan Pawar said that the machines in several small and medium companies have been severely damaged. More than 25 small scale entrepreneurs were affected due to heavy rains. Some companies have also suffered losses in Chikalthana. Likewise, the district has been receiving heavy rains for a week.

Thus rivers flooded in many places and workers could not come to the company. Its impact has been felt on the production of several companies in Waluj, Chikalthana, Shendra and Railway Station MIDC. Production has come down sharply due to the low number of workers, added Pawar.

A constant danger for companies

The heavy downpour on Friday night coupled with blocking of the sewage and the storm-water drains had resulted in flooding in industries situated in Waluj. About 40-50 industrial units were affected when water suddenly gushed into their campuses. There was also a power failure in the area. This forced some of the units to shut down immediately. Severe rains on Sunday had also caused flooding in Chikalthana and Waluj. The industrialists who were battered by Covid are now facing constant losses by rains. The industrialists have been demanding to remove encroachments from the nullah and replace old pipes of the drainage lines.