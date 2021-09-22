Construction of boundary wall in progress for Safari Park

in progress for Safari Park

#ASCDCL has earmarked Rs 147 crore for the zoological park at Mitmita.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 22

The mega Aurangabad Zoological Park is going to come up on 300 acres (118 hectares) of land at Mitmita. It comprises open Safari, Leopard and Tiger Safaris. The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) is spending Rs 11 crore on Phase I works including construction of boundary wall of 4-km long and 12-foot height. The construction of the concrete wall of length 1.3 km has been completed, so far.

Two years ago, the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has raised an objection and recommended immediate relocation of existing Siddharth Garden Zoo. According to authority, there is inadequate space in the existing zoo and it is posing inconvenience to the animals due to the absence of natural habitat.

Earlier, the AMC has procured 100 acres of land at Mitmita, bearing Gut No 307, from the revenue administration. The civic body, however, could not start the works due to paucity of funds. Later, it decided to develop the park through Smart City funds. The Delhi-based agency led by CZA's former director B R Sharma was appointed as a project management consultant (PMC). The agency then drafted the Master Plan and later re-submitted to CZA after making some corrections. Six months ago, the CZA sanctioned the plan. Then, the AMC submitted another proposal to revenue administration demanding for additional 58 hectares of land. ASCDCL has earmarked Rs 147 crore for the Park. The mega wildlife project will be developed in three phases. The tender of Phase I covers levelling of 100 acres of land and construction of a boundary wall on the land reserved for the park. The present ongoing work is expected to be completed by December-end.