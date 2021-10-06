Continuation to rain news

03.45 pm – Tree was uprooted near Jinturkar Hospital, Bhagyanagar

03.50 – 15 to 20 trees collapsed in family court premises

03.55 – A tree collapsed on a house in Bansilalnagar

04.00 – Neem tree fell near Jay tower

04.15 – Tree fell in Bhagirathnagar, Devgiri Academy

04.20 – A tree fell on a kiosk in Sevayojan colony

04.25 – A tree uprooted in Rachnakar colony

05.15 – A tree fell near Buddhavihar at Rahulnagar, Railway Station

05.20 – Two tree fell on the road at Banewadi

05.25 – Three trees fell in the premises of Deogiri college

06.35 – A tree collapsed at Tirumala Marriage hall, Pundaliknagar