Continuation to rain news
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 6, 2021 09:35 PM2021-10-06T21:35:01+5:302021-10-06T21:35:01+5:30
03.45 pm – Tree was uprooted near Jinturkar Hospital, Bhagyanagar
03.50 – 15 to 20 trees collapsed in family court premises
03.55 – A tree collapsed on a house in Bansilalnagar
04.00 – Neem tree fell near Jay tower
04.15 – Tree fell in Bhagirathnagar, Devgiri Academy
04.20 – A tree fell on a kiosk in Sevayojan colony
04.25 – A tree uprooted in Rachnakar colony
05.15 – A tree fell near Buddhavihar at Rahulnagar, Railway Station
05.20 – Two tree fell on the road at Banewadi
05.25 – Three trees fell in the premises of Deogiri college
06.35 – A tree collapsed at Tirumala Marriage hall, Pundaliknaagar