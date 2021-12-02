Contractor duping bank of Rs 2.5 crores is at large

Aurangabad, Dec 2:

The accused contractor, Balasaheb Pathrikar and his wife, who duped State Bank of India (SBI) of Rs 2.64 crores by selling seven mortgaged plots are at large. It has been found that out of the seven plots, six plot owners sought loans from Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India and one nationalized bank for construction.

SBI divisional manager Manojkumar Singh on November 26 lodged complaint against Pathrikar and his wife the Kranti Chowk police station stating that they have duped the bank by taking loans of Rs 2.64 crores for which they had mortgaged seven plots at Wadgaon Kolhati in Waluj area and some other land. Later, it was found that they had sold the mortgaged plots in 2019 with the knowledge of the bank. Moreover, they bluffed the customers that there is no loan on these plots. The registration of the plots were done as per the ready reckoner rates.

In the investigation, it has been found that four persons had taken loans from LIC for construction on these plots and two from nationalized banks. However, the Pathrikar couple is still at large and the police have issued notice to them, the officers said.

Meanwhile, the plot owners who were duped by Pathrikar couple can come forward and lodge complaints with the economic offense wing, said the officers.