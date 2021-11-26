'Contribution of citizens in upkeep of heritage sites is need of hour'

Aurangabad, Nov 26:

The Mahamantri (Secretary) of Digambar Jain Teerth Sanrakshini (DJTS), Mahavir Thole, has underlined that protection and beautification of heritage sites and monuments are not the responsibility of the government alone, but also of each citizen. Its upkeep will help the next generation to understand our country's rich history and culture.

The DJTS Mahsabha has organised various programmes as a part of World Heritage Week (Nov 19-25) celebrations. at P U Jain School. Thole was addressing the function presided over by the organisation's Mahaveer Sethi. A short film highlighting the world heritage sites was shown to the students. The winners of various competitions were also presented with prizes on the occasion. The students and others took a pledge to protect the world heritage sites and keep their beauty intact. Headmaster Vijay Patodi made an introductory speech, Vishal Patni conducted the proceedings and D B Pahade proposed a vote of thanks.

Mahasabha's executive president Devendra Kala, heritage-event organiser Vasant Waikos, Dr Sanmati Thole, Ajit Lohade, Asha Kala and others also graced the function.