Convocation ceremony of MGM institute of physiotherapy

Aurangabad, Sept 5:

The first convocation ceremony of MGM physiotherapy college was held on Sunday. Balaji Shinde was awarded Kasturba Gandhi gold medal for outstanding performance among post graduate students and Rima Athavale was awarded Rukmini Kadam gold medal for outstanding performance among graduate students.

The convocation ceremony of the first batch of MGM institute of physiotherapy postgraduate and graduation courses was held at Rukhmini hall. MGM vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, vice president P M Jadhav, trustee Prataprao Borade, president of Maharashtra state occupational therapy and physiotherapy Sudeep Kale, dean Dr Rajendra Bora, deputy dean Dr Pravin Suryawanshi, administrative officer Prerna Dalvi, principal Dr Sarath Babu and Vaibhav Karpe were present. The students took the oath of providing health service during the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion Kale said, from now onwards you will now have the responsibility of doing social service. So faithfully follow the duties towards the business. Success will surely come. While Dr Sapkal said students should try to increase the credibility of the service. A large number of students, teachers and parents were present for the ceremony.