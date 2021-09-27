Corona garbage collection costs Rs 100 per kg

Aurangabad, Sept 27: The regular bio-waste in the hospital is collected at the rate of Rs 5 per Kg. However, the hospitals have to pay Rs 100 for disposing of 1 kg Corona wastage. The rate has increased from Rs 5 to Rs 100 now. The District Civil Hospital (DCH) administration has brought this fact to the notice of the state health minister Rajesh Tope during the review meeting on Sunday.

The PPE kits, masks, gloves and other articles are used for the treatment of the Corona patients. Hence, the wastage in the hospitals has increased considerably. The concerned garbage disposal company is not collecting the garbage as the earlier bills have not been cleared yet. Hence, there is a huge heap of garbage in the DCH. The company has increased the cost of Corona garbage disposal from Rs 5 to Rs 100 now, the DCH administration informed Tope.

The Water Grace Company director Chetan Bora confirmed that the rate of collecting regular bio-waste is Rs 5, but for the Corona waste, it is Rs 100 as per the government guidelines, he said.