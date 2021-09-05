Corona situation negation; children, pregnant women in clutches of cough, cold

Aurangabad, Sept 5:

Although the Corona situation in the district is under control, the residents, especially children and pregnant women have grappled in the clutches of cough, cold, and Dengue-like diseases. However, their Corona tests are negative. The government and private hospitals have long queues of patients for admission.

The cough, cold, and Dengue-like diseases have erupted due to the sudden change in the weather. It has a severe impact on the residents, especially the children. In the past fortnight, the residents are facing the problem of severe fever, cough and cold.

The patients, when they approach the doctors, are advised for the Corona tests. The union health ministry has permitted the vaccination for pregnant and feeding mothers, and the Aurangabad district has started their vaccination.

Still, the pregnant women are complaining of severe fever, cough, and cold now. The head of the Gynecology department and deputy dean of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dr Shrinivas Gadappa, said the Corona reports of the pregnant women are not positive for the past few days. However, they are facing cough, cold, severe fever, and Dengue-like diseases. Hence, the patients should not ignore if such symptoms are observed and approach the doctors soon.