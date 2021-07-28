Corona test of kids with fever, cold compulsory

Aurangabad, July 28:

The number of children suffering from fever, cough and cold has increased in the city in the past few days. Therefore the health department of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has decided to conduct corona test of children with fever in every private hospital. Private hospitals will be provided with infrastructure and corona kits, the health department said.

The municipal corporation has already started preparation for the third wave. A review was also held by the government. It was ordered to reserve 15 per cent beds in each Covid Care Centre for the third wave. However, the AMC decided to start a covid care centre for children in Garware company. The centre will be operational soon. It is unclear that when the third wave will hit the city. Similarly, the fever and cold patients are on the rise. Private hospitals are reporting large number of children and adults patients. As a precautionary measure, the corporation has decided to make corona test of children compulsory. Corona kits will be made available to all private hospitals. Most of the tests will be carried through antigen kits.

65 per cent in home isolation

It is estimated that 65 per cent of patients in the third wave will be asymptomatic. Therefore, these patients will be kept in home isolation and only patients with symptoms and serious patients will be treated in covid care centre and covid hospital.

Children also affected in both waves

Children were affected in first and second wave. Till date, 1,404 children of 0 to 5 years of age and 7,854 children from 5 to 18 years of age were found positive.