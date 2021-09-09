Corona tests less in Marathwada than average tests in state

Aurangabad, Sept 9:

The residents have heaved a sigh of relief as the number of corona patients appeared to be less in Marathwada region as compared to the state. However, it has been noticed that the number of tests conducted in all the districts in the region is less as compared to the average tests conducted in the state. Moreover, the increasing number of patients and the weekly positivity report in the Osmanabad district is a matter of concern. None is the district in the Marathwada is on the list of the districts in the state which have the maximum Corona patients.

As the positivity rate of Osmanabad district is more than the average rate of the state, Osmanabad is included in the list of the districts which need to be monitored scrupulously. The rate of increase of patients in the state is 0.06 percent, and the weekly positivity rate is 2.67 percent which is 0.08 percent and 4.40 percent, respectively, in the Osmanabad district. It stands fifth in the list of weekly positivity reports.

Beed has the similar patients increase as the state. Maximum tests in Aurangabad districtIn all, 4,28,176 tests are conducted per 10 lakh people in the state. The Maximum tests in the Marathwada region are conducted in the Aurangabad district, which is 3,05,027 per 10 lakh people, followed by the Beed district. Hingoli has the minimum tests in the region. Less than 100 active patients in 4 districtsThe active patients are less than 100 in Hingoli, Nanded, Jalna and Parbhani districts, and hence the health machinery has been relieved.

Corona situation in Marathwada

District Weekly Positivity

Osmanabad 4.40 %

Beed 2.16 %

Aurangabad 0.62 %

Latur 0.56 %

Jalna 0.43 %

Nanded 0.43 %

Parbhani 0.21 %

Hingoli 0.19 %