Corona warriors honoured by Aurangabad Deccan

Aurangbad, Sept 14:

The Lions Club of Aurangabad Deccan recently felicitated Dr Prashant Mahandule and team members of the Pranav Multispeciality and ICU Hospital, Kedgaon Ahmednagar for their commendable work during Covid-19 wave.

On the occasion, Dilip Satpute spoke about the socially useful contribution of the team members during the corona period. Entrepreneur Sanjeev Mule provided valuable support for the program. Club president Maheshkumar Dhimte, secretary Syed Moinoddin, treasurer Sunil Late, Balasaheb Bhosale and Sham Patil were present.