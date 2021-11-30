Corporation to bring a pair of bears, emu, hyena and wolf to Siddharth zoo

Bears to be acquired from Hemalkasa, other animals to be acquired from different zoos

Aurangabad, Nov 30:

Considering the growing demand of citizens, the municipal administration opened Siddharth garden and zoo. A pair of bears from Hemalkasa will be brought to the zoo soon. Similarly, the zoo administration has started the process of bringing emu, hyena and wolves, informed deputy commissioner Saurabh Joshi.

The Siddharth zoo has a large number of visitors. The corporation also gets a large amount of revenue from tickets. But the garden was closed for the past two years due to corona infection. The zoo currently has animals like yellow tiger-9, white tiger-3, leopard-2, fox-2, nilgai-4, sambar-46, black buck-51, spotted dear-6, crocodile-4, monkey-5, mongoose-1, emu-1, peacock-3, water birds-19, turtle-41 and snake-99. The Central zoological authority has suggested that natural environment and large space should be made available to the animals. With that in view, the municipal corporation started work to set up a safari park at Mitmita. A tiger safari park will also be set up at this place in future. But the corporation has started preparations to increase the number of animals in the zoo.

Ready to give Sambars, black bucks

The zoo has the highest number of sambars and black bucks. Therefore, the corporation is ready to give these animals to some other zoo. There was a pair of bears in the zoo 25 years ago. But no bear was brought to the zoo thereafter.. According to the zoo authority, there must be a pair of any animal in the zoo. A letter has been sent to Prakash Amte seeking a pair of bears from Hemalkasa. As soon as he gives a nod, action will be taken to get permission from the forest department, said Joshi. Emu, hyena and wolves will also be brought from other zoos.