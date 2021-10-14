Corruption in purchase of RO machines

Aurangabad, Oct 14:

Zilla Parishad (ZP) member Ramesh Gaikwad on Thursday alleged of mass corruption in the purchase of RO machines distributed to the primary health centres in the district.

Gaikwad during the general body meeting held in the ZP alleged that the RO machine that is available for Rs 3,050 on G M portal was purchased for Rs 27,450 by the health department. Inverter that were priced at Rs 12,450 were purchased for Rs 48,999. These products were purchased for 20 PCH in the district. Gaikwad demanded an inquiry into the matter. Bills of Rs 9.88 lakh were issued to the contractor. An order to investigate the matter were then given in the meeting.