Cosmo Films Ltd to set up new production for BOPP films at Aurangabad

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

The board of directors of Cosmo Films Ltd at its meeting held on Thursday, has approved the proposal for setting up of new production line for Biaxially Oriented Poly Propylene (BOPP) Film at Aurangabad, with rated capacity of 67KL MT annually. This line will require investment of about Rs 350 crores to be funded through internal accruals and debts. This line is estimated to be commissioned by 2024-25.

Chief executive officer, Cosmo Films said Pankaj Poddar said, with current capacity expected to produce primarily speciality films in next two years and projected BOPP film demand growth in India, the company planned capacity expansion which will be world's largest production line with annual rated capacity of 67,000 MT with lowest cost of production. Other growth plans specialised BOPET line, focused towards growing speciality sales, expanding into Cosmo speciality chemicals are progressing well in line with the plan." Cosmo Films is a global leader in speciality films for packaging, lamination, labelling and synthetic paper. The company is strategically expanding beyond films into speciality chemicals and polymers as well as pet care business.