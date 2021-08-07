Couple abused, one assaulted with iron rod

Aurangabad, Aug 7:

A couple and a person was assaulted by an iron rod by three people after they restricted them from smoking cigarettes and marijuana in the staircase of their house in Bajrangnagar. A case has been registered in the Jawaharnagar police station.

According to police, Sagar Sunil Bahire (Anandnagar, Garkheda) had gone to drop off his aunt Maya Kale and uncle Nitesh Kale in a rickshaw at their home behind the Buddha Vihar in Bajrangnagar. While they were climbing the stairs, Nitesh noticed that three people were smoking cigarettes and marijuana. When they warned them not to do such things in their home, they started verbally abusing Nitesh. Maya Kale was also abused. When Sagar Bahire tried to intervene, Abed Chaus and other two suspects assaulted him with an iron rod. They also smashed his uncle's rickshaw MH-20-DC-4394). All were admitted in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Bahire then registered a case in the Jawaharnagar police station against Chaus and other two unidentified persons. Constable Sudam Dabhade is further investigating the case.