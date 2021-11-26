Couple booked for selling properties mortgaged to SBI

Aurangabad, Nov 26:

The Kranti Chowk police booked a couple for duping SBI by selling the property mortgaged with the bank and again taking loan on the sold property.

According to the complaint lodged by SBI divisional manager Manojkumar Singh, a contractor Balasaheb Tatyarao Pathrikar (42) and his wife Anupama Balasaheb Pathrikar (31, both residents of Plot No 1/16, Row House No 12, Sayali Co-operative Housing Society, Bajajnagar) mortgaged seven plots at Wadgaon Kolhati, Waluj and 81 Gunta land at Kadrabad, Kachner with SBI and took a loan of Rs 80 lakh in the name of Trimurti Cement Products on January 7, 2012. Later, the Pathrikar couple on March 12, 2014, again took a loan of Rs 1.50 crores on their house and earlier mortgaged properties.

They then closed the Trimurti Cement Products loan account by depositing Rs 58.63 lakh in the bank.

Meanwhile, SBI, in 2020, as per the new rules, announced to give additional term loans of 20 per cent to their customers due to Corona pandemic. Accordingly, Pathrikar couple applied for the additional loan and the bank sanctioned Rs 44 lakh, for which the couple mortgaged the earlier mortgaged properties. However, it was later unveild that Pathrikar had sold all the seven plots in 2019 and cheated the bank, as mentioned in the complaint.

A case has been registered against Pathrikar couple at Kranti Chowk police station while crime branch API Ajabsingh Jarwal is further investigating the case.