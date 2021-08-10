Couple involved in illicit relations commits suicide in Harsul- Woman was a mother of three kids, while man was married two years ago

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

A couple, who were involved in illicit relations out of their marriages, has ended their lives at Ektanagar in Harsul locality today at 11.30 am. The reason for suicide has not been ascertained. Meanwhile, the Harsul police station has registered an offence of accidental death. The deceased has been identified as Seema Eshwar Kamble (35, Ektanagar-Harsul) and Sachin Gangadhar Petare (27, Wankhedenagar-Harsul). Seema is survived by her husband, three children and an extended family, while Sachin leaves behind a family comprising wife and an extended family.

Police said Seema and Sachin were known to each other as they were staying in the neighbouring localities. Sachin got married two years ago, while Seema has two daughters (of age 12 years and 6 years) and one son (9 years old). Her husband earns his livelihood by working in the private sector. With the passing of time, Seema and Sachin became friends. Sachin used to regularly visit Seema's house even after marriage. Today morning, Seema's husband went on his duty, while Sachin stepped out of his home with tiffin telling her that he is going to search for some work. When he did not get any work, he straight away went to Seema's house. Seeing him, all the three children went outside the house to play.

After some time, Seema and Sachin locked the door from inside. Both of them tied each other with the ends of saree and committed suicide by hanging to the hook of the ceiling roof. At around 11.30 am, Seema's son and daughter returned home and they started to knock it when they found it is locked from inside. When the door was not opened for a long time, the kids started crying and informed the landlord and the neighbours. The landlord also knocked on the door but was in vain. Later on, he peeped inside the room through a gap in the door and was surprised to see both of them hanging.

He immediately telephoned Seema's husband and then informed Harsul police. PSI Atul Kumar Thokal, Giri and others reached the spot. They broke open the door and rushed Seema and Sachin to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment, but the doctors at the casualty ward declared them dead on examination.

Seema's children started to cry when they were taken to one corner of the locality so that they could not see the bodies being taken to GMCH. However, they smelled a rat and started crying continuously. Later on, Seema's husband reached GMCH with relatives. Tension prevailed on the campus when the son accompanying the father again started to cry.