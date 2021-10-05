Court directs to serve notice on Govt, secretary of Edn dept

Aurangabad, Oct 5:

Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice R N Ladda has issued directives to serve a notice on State Government, Secretary and Director of Education Department and deputy director of Education (Nashik Division) following a petition filed by a part-time librarian to get pension and other benefits on his retirement.

The next hearing has been placed on November 30, 2021.

Petitioner Chhotulal Jivan Patel had been working as a part-time librarian in Saraswati Vidyamandir at Bamkhede in Shahada tehsil(Nandurbar) since 2000.

The then education officer had also approved his appointment. He retired on September 30, 2021, after nearly 21 years of service.

The director of education had rejected his request to provide pension and other benefits.

He filed a petition through Vivek Dhage, requesting the court to direct the Government and authorities to make a 50 per cent pay scale applicable for part-time librarians as per the pay scale recommended in Fifth and Sixth Pay Commissions.

He also mentioned in the petition that he should get senior grade pay benefits of time-bound promotion after 12 years.

He stated in the petition that the government had fixed salaries for part-time employees, so he should get a pension and other benefits as per the norms.

Adv Dipesh Karnik assisted adv Dhage.