Court directs to serve notice to respondents

Aurangabad, Aug 30:

The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court has issued directives to serve notice to respondents after a petition was filed by Maharashtra English Schools Trustees Association (MESTA).

As per the provisions under the Right to Education Act 2009, the Parents Teachers Association should fix the fee of private English schools.

MESTA president Sanjayrao Tayade said the State Government set up a committee to fix English school fees and it would have only officers.

He said that the committee may land in controversy in future for its decision as it had no member from private schools management nor parent.

Sanjayrao Tayade Patil filed a petition in HC taking objection over the committee. The court has issued directives to serve notice to the respondents, including State Government.