Court directs Woodridge High School to issue students TC

Aurangabad, Dec 13:

Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising S V Gangapurwala and Justice R N Ladha directed Woodridge High School to provide TC, mark sheet and other documents immediately to the student.

The school had cancelled the admission of a student due to non-payment of an increase in fees.

Following an application filed by her parents to get back her original documents due to the cancellation of admission of the student, the bench has given the above order. The court said that the outstanding fee will be taken into consideration during the hearing of the petition.

Nilesh Soni filed the petition in the court through Girish Thigale-Naik, requesting to get TC, mark memo and other original documents.

In the petition, it was stated that the education department directed the school to start online education as well as issue TC. But, Woodridge High School refused to comply with the orders.

More than Rs 3.5 lakh fee is pending with student’s parent. “Despite repeated reminders, he did not pay the outstanding fee. As a result, the school had no option but to cancel the admission of the concerned student”, the school brought this to the notice of the court through adv S V Advant. Following the hearing of the petition, the bench gave the above orders.

“The school can not withhold the student's documents as the parents have not paid the fees. There are no such rules or regulations. It is the duty of the student and his/ her parents to pay the fees of the school,” the bench observed.