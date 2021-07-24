Court orders builder to deposit Rs 25 lakh

Aurangabad, July 23:

Justice Shrikant D Kulkarni of the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court directed builder Suyog Suresh Runwal to deposit arrears of Rs 25 lakh within four weeks in the court.

A contempt petition was filed by Satish Hanumantrao Kodgire through adv Siddheshwar Thombare and adv Prasad Jajare. In 2012, Kodgire had booked a bungalow in Shamit Octozone project in Nakshatrawadi gut number 45. However, Runwal did not complete the work of the bungalow for several years nor handed over the ownership. Hence Kodgire and others filed a case under the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority, (Maharashtra) Mumbai. The RERA on July 5, 2018 ordered Runwal to return the entire amount with 10.8 per cent interest. However, as Runwal failed to comply with the orders, the revenue department sealed the Shamit Octozone project. Runwal filed a petition in the High Court against the decision. The High Court then ordered Runwal to return the money to Kodgire and others. But Runwal did not return the money. Adv Jarare during the hearing said that Kodgire is owed Rs 1,36,31,321 including interest. The next hearing on the case will be held on August 20.