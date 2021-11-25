Court orders Paithan chief officer to file personal affidavit regarding encroachments

Petition regarding illegal constructions and encroachments on government land at Paithan

Aurangabad, Nov 25:

The chief officer of the Paithan municipal council should file a personal affidavit clarifying the issue of building permits for illegal constructions and encroachments on government land on the court road at Paithan. A cost of Rs 50,000 should be paid by the concerned officer if he does not submit the affidavit, ordered Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice S G Meher of the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday.

The bench directed the encroachers to submit the documents of their properties to the tehsil without postponing the notice issued to remove the encroachment. Encroachments can be removed by looking at their documents and determining the extent of encroachment. The bench clarified that not even an inch of the legal space will be vacated and not even an inch of government space will be encroached upon. The bench has allowed the encroachers to remove the encroachments on their own.

As per the petition filed by Dilip Baburao Bhagwat and others through advocate Ajit Kadethankar the dam affected people in Survey no 3 and 4 of Paithan were allotted land for rehabilitation. There were government offices, court and residence of judges and offices of the local governing bodies on one side of the land.

Similarly, there was plenty of open land in the area. Some people were selling off these plots by joining hands with the government officials. The bench said that disciplinary action would be taken against the government employees if they were found to have attempted to legalize the remaining encroachments by measuring only certain parts of the encroachments.