Covid patient absconding by mentioning negative person as Covid patient

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Nov 18:

The three-member committee constituted by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in connection with the admission of bogus Covid patients will be submitting its final report on Monday. The primary inquiry report revealed the involvement of two private doctors from Mantha (in Jalna district) and their nexus with AMC personnel.

It so happened that two persons Gagan Pagare and Gaurav Kathar were tested Covid positive during testing by AMC doctors and staff at the Siddharth Garden on Nov 12. However, instead of admitting them on the same day, Alok Rathod and Atul Sadavarte were admitted with the name of Pagare and Kathar. They were admitted to Meltron Covid Care Hospital by Vijay Mapari and Dr Lokesh Sable.

When the news got flashed in newspapers, the real Gaurav Kathar contacted Meltron Hospital and claimed that he had never gone to the garden and was busy on that day in his personal work. He was tested negative during the RT-PCR test,

said Dr Vaishali Mudgalkar.

It is learnt that Mapari had given Rs 10,000 to these fake patients for admission. They were detected when Dr Mudgalkar raised suspicion and when inquired found that they are bogus patients. Later on, the police detained all three after filing of the case.

Meanwhile, the AMC has terminated the services of two lab technicians. The team of three doctors led by Dr Mudgalkar is conducting the inquiry. It is feared that the AMC personnel may be involved in the scam. The final inquiry report will also reveal the connection of private doctors with the staff and doctors at Siddharth Garden. The final report will be submitted on Monday. It is also learnt that the three main accused involved in the scam are also missing.