CP Gupta promoted as ADGP

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta has been promoted as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP). He will continue working as Aurangabad CP.

During the reshuffle of the senior police officials, the state government upgraded the present post of CP, Aurangabad, which is of the Special inspector general of police (SIGP) rank, to the grade of ADGP. So, after promotion as ADGP, Dr Gupta will continue as Aurangabad CP.