CP inaugurates Divisional Police Complaint Authority

Aurangabad, Sept 15:A Divisional Police Complaint Authority (DPCA) for lodging complaints against the police staff till police inspectors regarding not registering a case, not giving appropriate treatment and others, has been started in the city from Wednesday. Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta inaugurated the DPCA. It will be operated for the eight districts of the region.

The DPCA office has been started at Sai Trade Centre, first floor, near Mayor’s Bungalow, Railway Station Road. Dr Unmesh Takalkar, chairman of the authority and retired district judge D J Shegokar, DCP Meena Makwana, DCP Nikesh Khatmode, Regional Transport Officer Sanjay Metrewar, and others were present. Dr Gupta said DPCA is for the eight districts of the Marathwada region. The residents, if have any complaints against the police, can approach the authority. The complaints will be resolved as per the laws. It is a good initiative to maintain good relations between the police and the residents. Police are always prepared to serve the people but sometimes mistakes take place, and the cases are taken to the court. Now, the complaints of the people can be resolved in authority, and it is its objective to provide better facilities to the people, he said.

Shegokar explained the procedure of resolving the complaint. He also mentioned the provision in the law to punish the complaint about filing false complaints. The people and police can get instant justice after solving the complaints, he said.