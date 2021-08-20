Craze of designer, traditional rakhis this year

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

With Raksha Bandhan just a day away, people are all set to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm. Markets are witnessing a surge in rakhi purchases. The craze of beautiful designer traditional rakhis is seen in the markets.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon of Shravan month. Over the last few years, there has been an increase in the demand for small, delicate rakhi as well as traditional large-sized rakhi. This year, the traders have displayed a collection of various rakhis ranging from two rupees to five hundred rupees. There are a lot of options with various colours and sizes. This year, rakis made from American diamond, woolen, wooden rakhi, silver, gold, thread work and eco-friendly rakhis are on display. There are also rakhi gift sets available in various ranges for sending it to brothers living outstation. A Rakhi shop owner Anil Dolas said, for the past two years, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and then the surge of covid second wave people were not able to celebrate the festival in a grand manner. This year the sales are much better than last year. This year, we are hoping for good business.

Lumba rakhis in demand

The Lumba Rakhi which are specially used by the Marwadi and Gujarati community women have arrived in the market. These Lumba rakhis are available in several variations that include bangle pattern, pendant and traditional pattern. The rakhis are decorated using beautiful beads, wool and crystals.

Rakhis sent through speed post

Many women who will not be able to travel are using the speed post service to deliver the rakhis to their brothers. According to officials, a separate counter for Rakhi has been set up at the post office and 100 to 150 speed posts are being done on a daily basis. Rakhis are being delivered on the same day or within two days to various states and cities. The Rakhis will be delivered at home even on Sunday, the officials said.