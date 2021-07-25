CREDAI members meet SBI general manager

Aurangabad, July 25:

General manager of the State Bank of India (SBI) Rajesh Kumar on Saturday held discussions with the members of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) and CREDAI. He discussed issues of builder finance and home loans with builder. He also interacted with bank customers to understand their issues. Five oxygen machines were donated to the Government Medical College and Hospital. Deputy general manager Ravikumar Verma and other officials were present.