Crime branch officials seize 17.9 kg marijuana

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

The crime branch officials arrested two persons smuggling 17.9 kg marijuana (Ganja) from an auto rickshaw on Daulatabad road on Monday night. Suspects Kakasaheb Saluba Janjal and rickshaw driver Devidas Rama Mohite (Shivna, Sillod) have been arrested by the police.

According to information, marijuana is sold secretly in many areas in the city. The marijuana is brought from other states in private vehicles that is then sold to large buyers that is then sold in small quantities in retail. On Monday, the crime branch received a tip-off that two persons are bringing marijuana to Aurangabad in an auto rickshaw. Hence a team of PI Avinash Aghav, PSI Manoj Shinde, constable Santosh Sonawane, Chandrakant Gavli, Vishal Patil, Anand Wahul and others under the guidance of assistant police commissioner Ravindra Salunkhe set a trap near a hotel in front of the Daulatabad fort at 11 pm on Monday night. The police stopped the rickshaw and conducted a search. The police then found 17.9 kg of marijuana concealed inside the packets. The suspects have been arrested and a case has been registered in the Daulatabad police station.

Marijuana seized in Osmanpura

The Osmanpura police on Monday seized 2.748 kg of Marijuana from Ejaz Khan Ayub Khan. During the probe, Ayub confessed to purchasing it from Murad Khan Mehboob Khan, a criminal on police record. The police have filed a case against both the culprits.