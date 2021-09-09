Crime branch seizes 8 kgs marijuana

Aurangabad, Sept 9:

The crime branch police stopped a car on Gajanan Maharaj Temple to Pundliknagar road and seized 8 kgs of marijuana from it. Earlier, marijuana was seized from Osmanpura and Daulatabad, a few days back.

According to the details, the crime branch police received the information that marijuana is being smuggled in Pundliknagar road. The police team laid a trap near Paras Agencies on Pundliknagar Road and stopped the car. The four persons in the car tried to run away, but the police arrested two of them. The arrested have been identified as Anand Gautam Wakale (21, Sai Colony, Harsul) and Pravind Ramchandra Patil (19, Laxminarayannagar, Ladgaon Road, Vaijapur) while Suraj Sable and Krushana Gadekar managed to escape.

The police seized 8 kgs marijuana amounting Rs 80,000, a car, four mobile phones, all articles amounting Rs 5,95,500. The police action was executed by PI Avinash Aghav, API Manoj Shinde, PSI Raosaheb Jondhale, head constable Nazirkha Pathan constables Yogesh Navsare, Viresh Bane, Pandharinath Jaybhaye, Ashwaling Honrao, Ramesh Gaikwad and others.