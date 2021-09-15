Crops on 15 lakh hectares in Marathwada damaged

Aurangabad, Sept 15:

Crops on about 15 lakh hectares in Marathwada have been damaged due to heavy rains. The figures are based on the preliminary survey report and might further increase after eight days, informed the sources in the divisional commissioner office. Damaged crops include pulses, cotton, maize and soybean.

As per the data, crops on 1,72,015 hectares in Aurangabad, 2,24,666 hectares in Jalna, 1,61,027 in Parbhani, 8,919 hectares in Hingoli, 3,71,854 hectares in Nanded, 5,19,425 hectares in Beed, 6,022 in Latur and 10,486 hectares in Osmanabad district have been damaged due to excessive rains. Sources in the commissionerate said that around 20 per cent panchanama has been completed and rest might be completed in eight days. At present, panchanama is being conducted as per the estimates. It is difficult to predict the damage as crops in many places are under water. This can lead to more or less change in the primary statistics.

Marathwada gets 139 mm excessive rainfall

Marathwada received 679.5 mm rainfall till September 15, as compared to 679.5 mm of annual average. There was 139 mm of excessive rainfall than average rain. This has damaged the Kharif crops in the region. All the districts except Latur and Osmanabad have received above average rainfall. Records show that the annual average of all the districts has been completed. The department has not received any significant rainfall for the past three days.