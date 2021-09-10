Crowd of devotees in Chikalthana and Mukundwadi area

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

Devotees thronged to Mukundwadi Cidco and Chikalthana area to purchase the Ganesh idols on Friday. Large number of household idols as well as large idols for sarvajanik Ganesh mandals had come for sale. The devotees from Chikalthana were visiting the city and Seven Hills area to purchase larger idols. Along with families, members of various Ganesh Mandals had also arrived to purchase the idols. The Savta Ganesh Mandal of Chikalthana took out a procession on Jalna road in a tractor. The idol was attracting the attention of passersby. There was a large crowd on the main road in Mukundwadi to purchase Puja material. Many people were wearing masks while many were seen roaming without masks. Shops were also set up at Satara and Shivajinagar area. However, there were frequent traffic jams at Shivajinagar railway crossing all day long.