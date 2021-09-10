CS Rao elected CSIA VP

Aurangabad, Delhi, Sept 10: Company Secretary (CS) Nagendra D Rao, president, The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, New Delhi has been unanimously elected as the vice-president of the Corporate Secretaries International Association (CSIA), for the year 2022.

As the global voice of corporate secretaries and governance professionals, CSIA was established in 2010 in Geneva, Switzerland and reconstituted as a company limited by guarantee in Hong Kong in 2017. It represents a network of more than 100,000 professionals in more than 100 countries. Appointment of CS Rao reaffirms the ICSI’s role as an inclusive body in the global governance map.