CT Scan at DCH repaired finally

Aurangabad, Nov 21:

The CT scan machine at District Civil Hospital defunct due to the tampering of the wires by mice has finally been repaired after a year. Similarly, the administration has also taken measures to control the mice menace. An agency has been appointed to tackle the mice issue.

Lokmat Times had published the news of defunct CT Scan machine and the menace of mice at DCH. The machine was not operated since November 2020 as the mice tampered the wires in the machine. The repairing needed Rs 12.28 lakh and the funds were not available. During the second Corona wave, the machine was defunct when it was needed the most. Now, this machine has been repaired and it will be available for the patients within two days, said the acting district civil surgeon Dr Pradeep Kulkarni.