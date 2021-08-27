Culprit duping women by giving them fake cheques arrested

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

The local crime branch nabbed a notorious criminal who allegedly took cash and jewellery from women by giving them with fake cheques of prime minister housing scheme. The accused is identified as Shaikh Feroz Shaikh Ahmed (42, Misarwadi).

Going to the under construction site, Feroz seized the opportunity that there was no male person in the house and tell the women they have received cheque of Rs 2.5 lakh under housing scheme. He used to ask Rs 10,000 for clearance of the cheque. If the women doubted him, he used to pretend to talk to their husband on the phone. So women used to believe his claims. If a woman had no money, he would ask her for jewellery. He would then hand over the fake cheque and ask the woman to deposit it in the bank. The police were on a look out for Feroz since 2017. Meanwhile, PI Santosh Khetmalas received information about Feroz. He immediately sent a team and arrested the accused from Misarwadi. During interrogation, he confessed of committing two similar crimes in Khamgaon, Buldhana district. A two-wheeler used in the crime was seized from him and he was handed over to Shivajinagar police in Khamgaon. PSI Vijay Jadhav, constable Sunil Kharat, Walmik Nikam, Rahul Pagare and Dnyaneshwar Mete took action.