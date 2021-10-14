Customers turn away from buying vegetables as prices skyrocket

Aurangabad, Oct 14:

The skyrocketing prices of vegetables has forced the consumers to stay away from the vegetable market. A bunch of fenugreek is being sold for Rs 30, while spinach, dill at Rs 20 and a bunch of coriander is being sold at Rs 60. However, despite paying a high price, people are not getting good quality vegetables.

The district received heavy downpours last month. The effect is now being left in the vegetable markets in the city. The torrential rains washed away farm land and destroyed the crops. As water remained in the field for days, the leafy vegetables rotted on the spot. The vegetables that survived were infested with worms hampering the quality. Meanwhile, the demand for vegetables increased during Navratri.

Various vegetables are offered as prasad to the goddess. However, from the past few days, rain-damaged vegetables have been coming for sale in the city. But the prices have increased significantly due to low inflow. A bunch of fenugreek that was being sold at Rs 10, was sold at Rs 30 on Thursday. Coriander at Rs 60 and dill and other vegetables at Rs 20.

In the last three days, the price of tomatoes has gone up from Rs 30 to Rs 80 per kg. The rains have damaged nearly 80 per cent of the tomato crop in the fields. The tomatoes that fell to the ground have rotten from inside. The tomatoes that survived the rain are also infested with worms. Hence good quality tomatoes are being sold for Rs 80 to Rs 90 per kg. The traders said that the prices will come down in the next two weeks.