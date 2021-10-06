Cyber fraudster dupes man of Rs 4.5 lakh

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

A cyber fraudster posing as a bank customer care executive duped a highly placed officer in a private company of Rs 4,55,681 by asking him to download ‘Any Desk App’ on October 4. A case has been registered in the Cidco police station.

Complainant Ravindra Rajput (46, N-8, Gajrajnagar, Cidco) works as administrator office in Hindustan Corporation Ltd in Chikalthana MIDC area. On October 4, he had to transfer Rs 3,000 online in the SBI Mutual fund, but Rs 30,000 was deposited by mistake.

He then searched for the SBI customer care on the internet and called on the number. Later, he received a call from the Customer care. The man on phone told him that he is customer care executive Ankit Sharma and he asked him to download ‘Any Desk App’ on his phone. As he downloaded the App, he gave a 24 digit number and asked him to enter it on a website and the money will be transferred on his account, he directed Rajput. When he completed the procedure, Rajput came to know that Rs 4,55,681 was deducted from his account. He tried to call the customer care executive but the phone was out of reach. A case has been registered at the Cidco police station while second PI Vinod Salgarkar is further investigating the case.