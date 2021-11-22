Cyber police arrests three involved in cricket betting; PCR till Friday

Aurangabad, Nov 22:

The Cyber Cell has arrested a gang of three persons for allegedly facilitating bets on matches of the T20 Cricket World Cup, from Harsul locality. Meanwhile, when produce in the court, the trio was awarded to police custody remand (PCR) till Friday.

It is learnt that the cyber police got a tip that Tabrez Khan Kalim Khan (Alamgir Colony), Waseem Khan Akram Khan

(New Baijipura - Indiranagar) and Asef Shaikh Rahim Shaikh (Shatabdinagar-Rasheedpura) are facilitating bets on India versus New Zealand cricket matches. They were operating their racket from an open space in Harsul through their mobile phones. The cops during the raid found them acting as booking agents and were transaction of money was made online.

The trio confessed to preparing Website ID through one Saddam Shaikh (of Dudh Bazaar, Nasik) and operating their business through it. They would get a commission against the number of bettings made by the people. The police have confiscated materials valuing Rs 1.36 lakh from their possession. The action was taken by police inspector Gautam Patare and his team.