Cyclist Sonam Sharma clinches BRM title

Aurangabad, Oct 8:

Local cyclist Sonam Sharma clinched the Brevet de Randonneur Mondiaux (BRM) title. She is the only lady cyclist in the Marathwada region to clinch the title two times in a year.

BRM is long-distance cycling within prescribed time limits in designated but unmarked routes with control points to check off. The competition was held between October 2020 to October 2021. The cyclist has to cover the distances of 200 kms, 300 kms, 600 kms in a year.

The president of the Aurangabad District Cycle Association Nikhil Kachashwar, secretary Charanjeetsingh Sangha, Atul Joshi, Amodh Jain, Manish Khandelwal, Harishchandra Mhatre, Kavita Jadhav, Dr Prerna Deokar, Parinita Khairnar and others have congratulated Sonam for her achievement.