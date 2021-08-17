Daily IndiGo flights for Delhi, Hyd from Sept 1

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 17, 2021 09:45 PM2021-08-17T21:45:02+5:302021-08-17T21:45:02+5:30

Aurangabad, Aug 17: IndiGo airlines will start Delhi and Hyderbad daily flights from the city from September 1. The ...

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

IndiGo airlines will start Delhi and Hyderbad daily flights from the city from September 1.

The Mumbai flight will be take off on five days a week from September 2.

City airport manager of Indigo Airlines sent a schedule to the director of Airport Authority of India (Chikalthana) on Tuesday stating that amendment was done in the schedule of flights for September 1 to October 29 duration.

