Daily IndiGo flights for Delhi, Hyd from Sept 1

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

IndiGo airlines will start Delhi and Hyderbad daily flights from the city from September 1.

The Mumbai flight will be take off on five days a week from September 2.

City airport manager of Indigo Airlines sent a schedule to the director of Airport Authority of India (Chikalthana) on Tuesday stating that amendment was done in the schedule of flights for September 1 to October 29 duration.