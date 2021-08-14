‘Dakshata’ declared first model petrol pump in state

Aurangabad, Aug 14:

The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has declared the Dakshta Petrol Pump, run by Aurangabad rural police at Chikalthana area, as the first model retail outlet of Maharashtra and Goa circle under the Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav initiative, on Friday. IndianOil’s executive director and state head Anirban Ghosh digitally inaugurated the E.V. Charging station at the pump to mark the occasion.

Ghosh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ on March 12, 2021. IndianOil is celebrating this movement to enhance customer services at its retail outlets. The outlet is fully automated for the benefit of all stakeholders. It provides transparency and control of all facets of Retail Outlet operations, and the automation reinforces control and analysis of the outlet performance for customer benefit. The Aurangabad rural police department is efficiently running the outlet and ensuring uninterrupted supplies to customers during the Covid times, he said.

General Manager Ajay Kumar Shrivastava, Divisional Head Rakesh Saroj, Dy. Superintendent of Police, Dr Vishal Nehul, IndianOil officials, dealers, and customers were present at the inauguration event.

Dr. Nehul thanked IndianOil for constructing this public facility, which will generate revenues for the police department’s social and benevolent activities. The entire profit of the pump is contributed to the police welfare fund, he said.

Shrivastava appreciated the facilities at the Retail Outlet, including green initiatives like EV Charging facility. A rainwater harvesting system is also provided at this outlet which helps in water conservation, he mentioned.