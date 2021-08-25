Dalit Kalyan Yojna likely to be in clutches of inquiry

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

The state scheduled caste welfare committee reviewed all the schemes implemented by various government departments in the district for the past two day. The committee members found several discrepancies in implementing the schemes. The committee have taken all these issues seriously and the heads of the departments will have to give the clarification in the presence of the secretary, informed the head of the committee MLA Praneeti Shinde during a press conference held at the district collectorate on Wednesday.

MLA Shinde said, a review of the situation of the promotions and reservations, implementation of the various schemes was taken after the discussions with the heads of the revenue, municipal corporation, ZP, University, education, health, RTO, social welfare and other departments. There were discrepancies in some issues. They have been asked to submit reports. All these facts will be followed up and a meeting in this regard will be held in Mumbai. The hearing of the departments will be held before the secretary, she mentioned.

Committee member Lahu Kanade said, several discrepancies were found in the implementation of the schemes. Reports in this regard have been sought from the district collector and the concerned heads of the departments.

Member Arun Lad said that the funds given for the implementation of the schemes for the scheduled caste beneficiaries should be utilized appropriately or the Dalit children will be deprived of education, he said.

Members Yashwant Mane, Kiran Lahamate, Lakhan Malik, Arun Lad, Narendra Bhondkar, district collector Sunil Chavan, AMC administrator Astik Kumar Pandey, superintendent of police Mokshada Patil and others were present.

Rise in atrocity cases

Member Rajesh Rathod said, the cases of atrocities against Dalits are on a rise. The meeting of the vigilance committee is held for it but the senior police officers remain absent for the meeting. Directives have been issues to avert such incidents. The lands given to the landless Dalits are being grabbed. The cases in this regard are on a rise. Inquiry will be done in this regard if the complaints are lodged with the committee.

Similarly, the funds for the development of the Dalit localities are diverted to other wards. We will hold an hearing of the concerned department before the secretary and a report will be submitted to the legislative, he said.