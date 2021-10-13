Damage to infrastructure worth Rs 1000 crore in M'wada

Excessive rainfall: Damage to roads, government property and power supply system

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

Infrastructure worth Rs 1,000 crore in Marathwada has been damaged due to heavy rains this year. Attention is being paid to how much help is received from the state government to revive the infrastructure.

Although the state government has announced a package of Rs 10,000 crore against the backdrop of heavy rains, it has not yet come to light how much money will be spent on infrastructure except agriculture. The heavy rains from September to October have damaged 201 bridges, including roads worth Rs 200 crore.

Also, Rs 50 crore will be required for repair of bridges, Rs 1 crore for repair of 11 administrative buildings, Rs 4 lakh for 1 ZP school, Rs 3 crore for repair of 17 lakes, Rs 3 crore for repair of the MSEDCL power supply system in 293 places. aid of Rs 57 lakh for families of the 22 casualties and Rs 70 lakh for compensation for 450 animal owners. Similarly, crores of rupees will be required for repairing damages at 1,892 places.

Hence Rs 800 to Rs 1000 crore will be required for infrastructure, said the sources in the divisional administration. Meanwhile, sources said that the public works department informed the government about the damage to roads and bridges in the online meeting.