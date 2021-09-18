Damini squad nabs couples roaming in deserted places

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

The Damini squad of the Aurangabad city police caught around 15 lovebirds couples roaming in the deserted area in the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) premises on Saturday. The police interrogated the couples and checked their identity documents. They were later released after informing their relatives. Non of them was minor.

The Damini squad PSI Suvarna Umap, constable Lata Jadhav, Asha Gaikwad, Neha Vaibhat and others were patrolling at Soneri Mahal, Buddha Leni, Buddha Vihar, Hanuman Tekdi and Pahadsinghpura area. Around 30 persons were caught during the patrolling. The police checked the identity cards and their parents were informed about it. They were later released and the security guard at the Soneri Mahal was directed not to allow boys and girls roam in the area without any work.