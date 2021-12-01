Dance concert 'Aura-Aurangabad' from Dec 4

Aurangabad, Dec 1:

The 8th edition the annual dance concert series 'Aura-Aurangabad' that celebrates the rich heritage of the city through the Indian dance heritage will be held at Sharngadev Sadan, Mahagami Gurukul MGM every Saturday and Sunday between December 4 to 19 from 7 pm sharp to 8 pm. The programme will be held live as well as online.

In addition, few online webinars, online streaming of dance concerts and quiz for citizens and students on Aurangabad heritage are being planned to mark 25 years of Mahagami Gurukul. The dance concerts will be presented by young upcoming artists who represent the next generation of dance practitioners. Pre-booking will be necessary to participate in the programme. One can pre-book their seats by clicking on the link https://forms.gle/sGp7iZT4XWYHeL7W7. All covid-related guidelines will have to be followed in the programme.