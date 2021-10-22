Dangerous building in Dewan Devdi demolished

Aurangabad, Oct 22:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Friday demolished an old building that was included in the list of dangerous structures. The building was located in Dewan Devdi area. The process was halted for a year as the owner had approached the court. After completion of all the court proceedings, the anti-encroachment squad demolished the 40 by 30 size building.

The building owned by Ashok Konde in Devandevadi was declared dangerous during the monsoons last year. The building was located on sheet number 54 of CTS No 5684. After receiving the notice from AMC, Konde rushed to the court twice. The court offered him no relief. Instead, he started repairing the building. The municipal corporation issued notice again. But he continued the work.

Meanwhile, he again challenged the notice in court. Vilas Kadam, a lawyer on the corporation's panel, told the court all the facts. On October 20, the court rejected Konde's claim. After taking the opinion of deputy commissioner Aparna Thete, the anti-encroachment squad demolished the building using JCB between 11 am to 1.30 pm on Friday. The action was taken under the guidance of additional commissioner Ravindra Nikam. S Rachtwar, building inspector Syed Jamshed, PV Gawli, Mazhar Ali, A Surase and the police squad were present.