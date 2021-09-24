Danve holds review meeting on SCR’s performance

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

Union minister of state for railways, coal and mines Raosaheb Danve visited South Central Railway (SCR) headquarters, Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad on Friday and held a performance review meeting of SCR zone.

The minister complimented the officials and staff of SCR for the progress achieved in various sectors. He advised the officials to speed up the progress of infrastructure facilities, passenger amenities and achieve the targets set for all round progress. Minister stressed that SCR should transport a host of freight commodities and make every effort to strengthen its freight business. He asked the officials to hold discussions with freight customers in frequent intervals for improving loading at places like Aurangabad and Hyderabad.

He instructed the officials to hold meetings with the logistic companies also to provide last mile connectivity to the freight customers. Danve also reviewed the CCTV network and security systems all over the zone. He also inquired on the child rescue operations being done by the railway protection force and appreciated the efforts. The minister also reviewed various important subjects such as passenger traffic, running of Kisan rails and Doodh Duronto (milk special) trains. The minister appreciated the good work done by the railway hospitals all over the nation during the Covid-19 pandemic. General manager Gajanan Mallya, additional general manager Arun Kumar Jain and other senior officials were present.